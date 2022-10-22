Matt Groening, owner, operator and plant consultant at Plant Gather (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Plant propagation paradise at new store in Kelowna

The Plant Gather motto is ‘take a prop, leave a prop’

The propagation station at a new Kelowna plant store is growing quickly.

Plant Gather, a new shop nestled in beside Knox Mountain on Gordon Drive, set up a ‘take a prop, leave a prop’ station that has blossomed in their one month of being open.

Matt Groening, owner, operator and plant consultant at the foliage filled store, said that people are encouraged to bring in clippings of their plants from home, in exchange for a propagation of their choosing.

“It’s a trading post for plants,” said Groening.

To propagate, clippings are placed in water where they grow roots before being planted in soil.

Plant Gather is full of tropical plants, particularly philodendrons, since they are relatively easy to care for, said Groening.

However, his passion for greenery grew after his wife asked him to plant a vegetable garden.

“I love to learn… I research everything,” said Groening.

He takes the time to educate customers about their purchases and shares advice to people hoping to gain a ‘green thumb’ like him.

Groening also constructs and installs plant walls, like the one on display in the back of the store.

