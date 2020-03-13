(Black Press file photo)

Plant experts to speak at Summerland Ornamental Gardens

First workshop scheduled for Saturday, March 21

The smell of spring is in the air and that means gardeners throughout the valley are getting ready to begin another growing season.

To help gardeners prepare for the season, the Friends of the Summerland Ornamental Gardens have lined up experts on everything from soils and rose propagation to native pollinators and their favourite plants.

READ ALSO: Seeds and gardening information available at Seedy Saturday in Summerland

READ ALSO: Open house will feature Summerland Ornamental Gardens

The first workshop will take place on March 21, presented by Penticton-based soils scientist Scott Smith. He will be sharing his latest learning about the many and varied soils of the South Okanagan and how best to care for them. The workshop takes place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Summerland Ornamental Gardens.

The workshop series continues on April 25 at the Summerland Library when naturalist and author Eva Durance discusses native and naturalized plants. This Earth Week event will help identify which of our wild plants arrived with settlers and whether they are beneficial or invasive.

There are five other workshops and tours slated throughout the rest of the season – all at the Ornamental Gardens.

They include: Invasive Plants Workshop with Lisa Scott on May 23, Tree Tours with Douglas Justice on May 30, Native Pollinators and Plants They Like with Kenna MacKenzie on June 13.

The final two will be A Rose Garden Tour on June 20 and a Rose Propagation Workshop on July 11. Both will be hosted by Rick Sauder.

Please register in advance at workshops.summerlandgardens@gmail.com

March ends with Summerland’s Seedy Saturday at Summerland Alliance Church on March 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be more than 20 seed and other vendors to explore, along with the usual seed exchange table, workshops and refreshments.

The Summerland Ornamental Gardens are at 4200 Hwy. 97 S., Summerland. For more information email friends.summerlandgardens@gmail.com or visit www.summerlandgardens.org

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

gardening

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Falcons pitch in to help clean up Salmon Arm’s rat problem

Just Posted

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Kelowna’s International Women’s Day dinner raises $13,000 for local charities

The Paisley Notebook brought Okanagan wine and food together at the March 8 event

Heat’s Perry makes history with U Sports Rookie of the Year Award win

UBC Okanagan volleyball player is the first-ever Heat athlete to win the award

BC Interior Sportsman Show in Kelowna added to cancelled events list

The coronavirus pandemic has spurred the cancellation of events set to host more than 250 people

UBC Okanagan and YMCA continue free health assessment testing

The free events are March 13 and March 22

Canada will ban cruise ships with over 500 people from docking until July

Government also planning to restrict airports that can accept international flights

North Okanagan schools cancel spring break trips amid COVID-19

District urging against non-essential travel, and for those who do, to stay home from school for 14 days

Plant experts to speak at Summerland Ornamental Gardens

First workshop scheduled for Saturday, March 21

SilverStar cancels SEISMIC Festival amid COVID-19 pandemic

Decision made only this morning to cancel second annual music and snowboard festival

Summerland walk-in clinic reduces hours

Facility on Rosedale Avenue will be closed Fridays

Workplace design: The happy green stuff

Columnist Jules Galloway is the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build

Falcons pitch in to help clean up Salmon Arm’s rat problem

Shuswap naturalist gives raptors a tip of the hat for doing their part

Surrey school locked down after staff member attacked

Police looking for suspect who left L.A. Matheson secondary school in a grey Kia

Worried about your vacation amid the COVID-19 pandemic? Here’s what you can cancel

Many airlines, hotels and Airbnbs have updated policies due to the novel coronavirus

Most Read