Plant experts to speak at Summerland Ornamental Gardens

The smell of spring is in the air and that means gardeners throughout the valley are getting ready to begin another growing season.

To help gardeners prepare for the season, the Friends of the Summerland Ornamental Gardens have lined up experts on everything from soils and rose propagation to native pollinators and their favourite plants.

The first workshop will take place on March 21, presented by Penticton-based soils scientist Scott Smith. He will be sharing his latest learning about the many and varied soils of the South Okanagan and how best to care for them. The workshop takes place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Summerland Ornamental Gardens.

The workshop series continues on April 25 at the Summerland Library when naturalist and author Eva Durance discusses native and naturalized plants. This Earth Week event will help identify which of our wild plants arrived with settlers and whether they are beneficial or invasive.

There are five other workshops and tours slated throughout the rest of the season – all at the Ornamental Gardens.

They include: Invasive Plants Workshop with Lisa Scott on May 23, Tree Tours with Douglas Justice on May 30, Native Pollinators and Plants They Like with Kenna MacKenzie on June 13.

The final two will be A Rose Garden Tour on June 20 and a Rose Propagation Workshop on July 11. Both will be hosted by Rick Sauder.

Please register in advance at workshops.summerlandgardens@gmail.com

March ends with Summerland’s Seedy Saturday at Summerland Alliance Church on March 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be more than 20 seed and other vendors to explore, along with the usual seed exchange table, workshops and refreshments.

The Summerland Ornamental Gardens are at 4200 Hwy. 97 S., Summerland. For more information email friends.summerlandgardens@gmail.com or visit www.summerlandgardens.org

