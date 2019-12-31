Pink unicorn turns some heads in the South Okanagan

An Alberta visitor decided to dress up as a pink unicorn during a recent visit to Penticton

Birds of a feather, the iconic Peach and a pink unicorn with a rainbow-colored tail go surprisingly well together. The unicorn made the rounds of the downtown area recently. (Submitted photo)

Unicorn on the loose.

People in Penticton’s downtown core may have a gotten a lot more than they bargained for recently.

It’s not surprising many of them did a double, or even a triple-take when they saw a colourful pink unicorn, complete with a rainbow tail, roaming the streets and the shores of Okanagan Lake.

Behind the mask was Bay Sept from Airdrie, Alta. who was in the city for a four-day stay, visiting her friend Sarah Tucker.

So just for fun they dressed up Sept and let her loose and even included a visit to the Penticton Public Library .

“Lots of folks just smiled or said ‘that’s awesome,’” said Tucker afterwards. “One fellow just stared at her in disbelief, LOL. It was pretty funny.”

A little dance time with the Romp kids on the Okanagan lakeshore. (Submitted photo)

No visit to Penticton would be complete without a stop in the park for some relaxation. (Submitted photo)