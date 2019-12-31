Birds of a feather, the iconic Peach and a pink unicorn with a rainbow-colored tail go surprisingly well together. The unicorn made the rounds of the downtown area recently. (Submitted photo)

Pink unicorn turns some heads in the South Okanagan

An Alberta visitor decided to dress up as a pink unicorn during a recent visit to Penticton

Unicorn on the loose.

People in Penticton’s downtown core may have a gotten a lot more than they bargained for recently.

It’s not surprising many of them did a double, or even a triple-take when they saw a colourful pink unicorn, complete with a rainbow tail, roaming the streets and the shores of Okanagan Lake.

READ MORE: Okanagan realtor pledges $10,000 and unicorn tattoo for Special Olympics charity

Behind the mask was Bay Sept from Airdrie, Alta. who was in the city for a four-day stay, visiting her friend Sarah Tucker.

So just for fun they dressed up Sept and let her loose and even included a visit to the Penticton Public Library .

“Lots of folks just smiled or said ‘that’s awesome,’” said Tucker afterwards. “One fellow just stared at her in disbelief, LOL. It was pretty funny.”

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A little dance time with the Romp kids on the Okanagan lakeshore. (Submitted photo)

No visit to Penticton would be complete without a stop in the park for some relaxation. (Submitted photo)

Stopping in at the Penticton Public Library for a little book time in the kids zone. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
New North Okanagan group celebrates benefits of whole foods

Just Posted

Kelowna Airport experiencing delays from snowfall

Travelers are encouraged to visit the Kelowna Airport website for updates

Heavy snowfall warning for Coquihalla, Okanagan as storm hits B.C. Interior

20-30 cm expected for North and Central Okanagan and other Interior regions

Big White issues extreme powder alert after massive snowfall

Big White Ski Resort has received 23 cm of snow in the last 24 hours

Crash causes power outage near Falkland

A motor vehicle incident downed BC Hydro lines

Vehicle fire closes Highway 97C near Merritt

DriveBC is warning drivers to avoid highway roads for non-essential travel due to heavy snow

VIDEO: Ice skating on Lake Louise a cool alternative to snow sports

‘One of the best times to go … is at sunrise or sunset against the breathtaking mountain backdrop’

SilverStar to ring in new year with a Pow

Torchlight Parade to light up night sky to welcome new decade

Pink unicorn turns some heads in the South Okanagan

An Alberta visitor decided to dress up as a pink unicorn during a recent visit to Penticton

Blackface, a gifted skull and an ICBC ‘dumpster fire’: B.C.’s top political stories of 2019

Here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Morning start: What does ‘Auld Lang Syne’ actually mean?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

B.C. to ‘embed’ Asia trade offices in Canadian embassies

Opposition MLAs call it short-sighted effort to cut costs

Power out for hundreds in North Okanagan

Downed lines and car accidents turn lights off for BC Hydro customers

Small parking stalls and late-night vacuuming: Top 10 absurd 911 calls in 2019

E-comm 911 says calls are not just strange, they can be dangerous

Investigation launched in reported poaching of black bear cub near Beaverdell

BC Conservation Officer Service investigating alleged killing of cub in Beaverdell-Carmi region

Most Read