Pink Shirt Day re-imagined as COVID-19 pandemic continues

The Boys and Girls Clubs are introducing Breakfast in a Box

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs (BGC) want to remind people that during these difficult times, we must keep on being kind.

The non-profit won’t be hosting its annual Pink Shirt Day breakfast event but instead, it’s inviting people to bring kindness into their homes.

This year, the non-profit is introducing the Telus Pink Shirt Day Breakfast in a Box in place of an in-person event.

Each box contains breakfast, pink items, as well as a surprise or two to help celebrate Pink Shirt Day on Feb. 24. The BGC will also host a short virtual kick-off on Feb. 24, with details on how to join the virtual event included in the box.

Boxes can be picked up in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton. Information on pickup locations, dates, and times will be sent out by Feb. 15.

“Our goal is to ensure we are continuing the kindness movement and working toward eliminating bullying,” the BGC said in a statement.

“Now more than ever, we all need to be part of helping our communities and the people within our communities feel cared for, understood, supported and included.”

To purchase a Pink Shirt Day Breakfast in a Box and raise funds for the Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs, visit this website.

