Piggeries was a popular hunting spot near Summerland

Name came from three early hunters in the area

The Piggeries was once a popular hunting area near Summerland. The name was from Ken Hogg, Robert Hogg, Hamilton Lang and William Bacon, who were hunters in the area. (Photo courtesy of B.C. Forests Service)

The Piggeries is the name of a popular hunting area just north and west of Summerland. The First Nation name is k̓ʷalywapwp-xn, a favourite hunting spot of an important chief.

The Piggeries name came from the first hunters who had cabins in the area. The hunters were Ken Hogg, Robert Hogg, Hamilton Lang and William Bacon.

A portion of the Piggeries is now part of Darke Lake Provincial Park.

