PHOTOS: Sunrise paints Okanagan skies

Bib Patel, Lake CountryBib Patel, Lake Country
Anne Longley, VernonAnne Longley, Vernon
Travis Hirlaka, VernonTravis Hirlaka, Vernon
Erin Bigsby, VernonErin Bigsby, Vernon
Diana Williamson, VernonDiana Williamson, Vernon
Ericka Dixon, VernonEricka Dixon, Vernon
Jennifer Samms, Lake CountryJennifer Samms, Lake Country
Colleen MacTavish, VernonColleen MacTavish, Vernon

Residents awoke to a colourful morning in the Okanagan Saturday, and many captured the natural beauty on camera.

Social media posts were filled with sunrise shots from people throughout the valley Saturday morning.

It’s been a blissfully dry and sunny week in the Okanagan, and Environment Canada is forecasting more of the same throughout the day. The forecast in mainly sunny with a high of 2 C in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon, with a mix of sun and clouds in Salmon Arm.

Sun and cloud is expected for tomorrow throughout the region with a high of around 0 C — except in Penticton, where the skies should be clear and the high reaching 3 C.

Snow or rain is expected to arrive on Monday in the region.

