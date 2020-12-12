PHOTOS: Seniors at Vernon’s Canterbury Court enjoy safe outdoor socialization

Residents at Vernon's Canterbury Court enjoyed a new outdoor, holiday-themed space where they could safely socialize within their residential bubble amid the pandemic Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
Senior residents at Vernon’s Canterbury Court enjoyed a breath of fresh air Saturday afternoon, in the form of outdoor socialization.

The independent and assisting living home has spent the past week putting together an outdoor Christmas setup for its residents, who still aren’t allowed to visit those outside the Canterbury community due to COVID-19 restrictions, but can now enjoy each other’s company next to a cozy outdoor fire a few steps away from the front door of their residence.

“Nothing says Christmas like twinkling lights, Christmas trees, holiday music, a warm fire and a visit with each other,” said a spokesperson for Canterbury Court.

“Canterbury residents have taken the ‘unusual’ Christmas of 2020 in stride and are planning a safe and healthy 2021!”

The residence put roughly $20,000 into fire tables, patio heaters and a wealth of festive decorations under the building’s canopy.

Fresh air has sadly become a rare indulgence among folks in senior care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, says Canterbury Court owner Bert Brongers.

“It’s not healthy,” Brongers said of residents being indoors most of the time as a precaution against the virus. “And when they’re away from their family, it’s hard. How do you do that?”

“We’re just trying to make it so that it’s working for them and they stay mentally healthy,” he added.

The outdoor arrangement will stay up for residents to enjoy all winter.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
