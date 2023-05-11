PHOTOS: Rutland Middle School marches for reconciliation on Moose Hide Campaign Day

Rutland Middle School marched for Moose Day Campaign Day on Thursday, May 11. (Rutland Middle School/Contributed)

Rutland Middle School (RMS) took a walk around the block on Thursday morning (May 11) for Moose Hide Campaign Day.

More than 400,000 Canadians take part every year in a movement to end violence towards women and children, taking steps towards reconciliation in Indigenous communities. What started as a B.C.-born campaign is now recognized nation-wide.

When school started on Thursday, all the students from RMS walked with signs and drums to bring awareness to the community.

“The campaign is grounded in Indigenous ceremony and traditional ways of learning and healing,” states the Moose Hide Campaign website.

More information about the initiative can be found online.

