PHOTOS: Northern Lights brighten sky in Lake Country

Before smoke from the Glen Lake wildfire took over the Central Okanagan throughout the night, the Northern Lights lit up the sky.
The green and purple aurora borealis filled up the sky above Wood Lake in the Lake Country-Oyama area, giving many people the opportunity to photograph and enjoy the show.
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.
KelownaLake CountryNorthern lightsOkanaganPhoto Galleries