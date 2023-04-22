PHOTOS: Kelowna’s Community Fridge celebrates 2nd anniversary

Kelowna’s Community Fridge celebrated its second birthday on Saturday.

Since the fridge and pantry was created, it has been providing food for people in need as well as giving people another place to drop off non-perishable food items. It was recently moved to its new location at 515 Lawrence Avenue.

To celebrate its two-year anniversary, the group behind the community fridge held a barbecue outside its location with live music and prizes.

The group is made up of 100 per cent volunteers that seek funding and pick up donations.

If anyone is in need of food or has food items to drop off, the Kelowna Community Fridge is always looking for help and new volunteers. For more information, visit the group’s website and their GoFundMe.

