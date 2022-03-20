PHOTOS: Good morning Okanagan and welcome to spring

The Western bluebird is back for spring. (Meghann Fletcher)The Western bluebird is back for spring. (Meghann Fletcher)
The Great Blue Heron in all its ancient glory. (Meghann Fletcher)The Great Blue Heron in all its ancient glory. (Meghann Fletcher)
Crocuses is a sign of spring. (Meghann Fletcher)Crocuses is a sign of spring. (Meghann Fletcher)

Sunday, March 20 – when the spring equinox occurs — marks the first day of spring. With the equinox comes increasing sunlight hours which means earlier dawns and later sunsets.

The landscape may not be showing its regular signs of spring just yet, but the people of Penticton are sure ready for season.

Penticton photographer Meghann Fletcher focused her lens this week on the signs of spring in her home town, even capturing the first Crocuses to pop up in her garden.

“It’s wonderful to see some of the first migratory birds return to the Okanagan. As well as my first Crocus of the year. The young heron was very camouflaged in the rocks,” said Fletcher.

Any sign of sunshine brings out walkers this time of year to Lakeshore Drive promenade and Skaha Lake boardwalk to take in some much needed Vitamin D.

The Penticton Trade and Convention Centre is hosting “Hello Spring Market” today with over 70 makers, bakers, farmers and creators.

Get your produce and food at the Penticton Farmers Market today inside Cherry Lane mall.

Enjoy the first day of spring.

The first day of summer will be Tuesday, June 21.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays for the week of March 20 to 26

spring

Previous story
Special screening of Ukraine movie in Langley to support relief efforts
Next story
Dog treats made in Kelowna with B.C.-grown CBD

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers defenceman Griffin Barr (left) skates away with the puck from a diving Drew Dornan of the Merritt Centennials during Vernon’s 4-1 B.C. Hockey League win Saturday, March 19, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers photography)
Vernon Vipers cruise past Merritt

Salmon Arm and Greater Vernon Minor Hockey organizations will be hosting provincial championship tournaments March 20-23. (Contributed)
B.C. hockey tourneys start in Salmon Arm, Vernon

A design concept of the Okanagan Gondola, proposed by developers Ridge North America who are seeking an amendment to the RDNO's Official Community Plan. The project will be discussed at an RDNO Electoral Area Advisory Committee meeting Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Ridge North America photo)
Overpass needed for Okanagan gondola proposal

The Canadian Guitar Quartet takes the Vernon Performing Arts Centre stage Friday, March 25. (Contributed)
Quartet strums in return to Vernon, 20 years later