PHOTOS: Ghost sighting in Vernon’s Polson Park

A rare ghost sighting in Polson Park sparked joy in the community Sept. 18.

Danielle Forster was inspired by photographs shared on social media and decided to take advantage of the smoky backdrop that plagued the Okanagan for several days as wildfire smoke from the United States drifted north.

Unknowingly, Forster was taking part in a wider movement inspired by TikTok users.

“I didn’t realize that it was a trend at the time,” Forster said. “I just saw someone in Vancouver had taken these hilarious ghost photos trying to make light of the smoke we were all experiencing that week, so I decided to jump on the bandwagon and asked my daughter, Keira, if she would like to take some funny photos.”

“She was all for it,” Forster said of her four-year-old daughter.

The two grabbed a mismatched sheet and snipped some eye holes in it — the classic Halloween getup.

Kira chose the setting — “Duck Park,” her name for Polson Park, her mom said.

“We had a lot of laughs thinking up funny ways for a ghost to pose,” Forster said. “We ventured around for the afternoon giggling.”

They weren’t the only ones.

Forster said they were spotted by several park users, including city crews working away. Forster said everyone had a laugh because of the unusual sighting.

Forster shared the spooky photographs shot on her iPhone 10 on the Vernon Community Forum where it garnered a lot of positive feedback.

“It was just some good, positive fun,” Forster said.

Next, Forster said she’s considering retaking similar photos incorporating the whole family to mail out as Halloween cards.

But she’s already contemplating what she’ll do come Christmas.

