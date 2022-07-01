PHOTOS: Full double rainbow captured over Vernon

Seeing a rainbow is always a joyous sight, but Vernon residents were treated to an extra-special showing Thursday evening.
The colours of a full double rainbow beamed over town June 30.
A rainbow is formed when sunlight interacts with rain drops in the sky.
Double rainbows are formed when sunlight is reflected twice within a raindrop.
The chance of seeing another rainbow is possible again over the next week.
Environment Canada is forecasting mostly sun for the rest of Canada Day, Saturday and Sunday.
There is a chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight.
Saturday is forecast to be mainly sunny with a high of 29. It’s supposed to be a sunny Sunday with a high of 30.
Showers are forecast for Monday.
