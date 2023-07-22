PHOTOS: Cornhole tournament takes over Kelowna’s Red Bird Brewing

The Kinsmen Club of Kelowna hosted a cornhole tournament at Red Bird Brewing on Saturday, July 22. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The Kinsmen Club of Kelowna hosted a cornhole tournament at Red Bird Brewing on Saturday, July 22. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The Kinsmen Club of Kelowna hosted a cornhole tournament at Red Bird Brewing on Saturday, July 22. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The Kinsmen Club of Kelowna hosted a cornhole tournament at Red Bird Brewing on Saturday, July 22. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The Kinsmen Club of Kelowna hosted a cornhole tournament at Red Bird Brewing on Saturday, July 22. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The Kinsmen Club of Kelowna hosted a cornhole tournament at Red Bird Brewing on Saturday, July 22. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The Kinsmen Club of Kelowna hosted a cornhole tournament at Red Bird Brewing on Saturday, July 22. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The Kinsmen Club of Kelowna hosted a cornhole tournament at Red Bird Brewing on Saturday, July 22. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The Kinsmen Club of Kelowna is hosted a cornhole tournament at Red Bird Brewing on Saturday, July 22. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The Kinsmen Club of Kelowna is hosted a cornhole tournament at Red Bird Brewing on Saturday, July 22. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The Kinsmen Club of Kelowna hosted a cornhole tournament at Red Bird Brewing on Saturday, July 22. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The Kinsmen Club of Kelowna hosted a cornhole tournament at Red Bird Brewing on Saturday, July 22. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
The Kinsmen Club of Kelowna hosted a cornhole tournament at Red Bird Brewing on Saturday, July 22. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The Kinsmen Club of Kelowna hosted a cornhole tournament at Red Bird Brewing on Saturday, July 22. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Red Bird Brewing was a busy place, filled with competition on Saturday, July 22.

The Kinsmen Club of Kelowna hosted a cornhole tournament at Red Bird, giving the winning team a chance to win $600.

Up to eight games were going on at the same time as many teams registered and competed for their chance at the cash prizes.

The winners of the tournament will be championed later in the day.

READ MORE: TIMELINE: Amber Alert enters day 4 for missing B.C. children

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Craft BreweriesKelownaOkanaganSummer

Previous story
Happy birthday: Okanagan Falls Legion celebrates its 75th anniversary
Next story
PHOTOS: Block Party takes over downtown Kelowna

Just Posted

The annual Downtown Kelowna Association Block Party took place on Saturday, July 22. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Block Party takes over downtown Kelowna

The Kinsmen Club of Kelowna hosted a cornhole tournament at Red Bird Brewing on Saturday, July 22. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Cornhole tournament takes over Kelowna’s Red Bird Brewing

A two-vehicle crash at Kelowna’s Harvey Avenue and Banks Road on Saturday, July 22. (Jordy Cunningham- Capital News)
2-vehicle crash on Kelowna’s Harvey Avenue send 1 to hospital

Smoke from the Ross Moore Lake wildfire on July 21, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)
UPDATE: Wildfire south of Kamloops continues to grow, now 450 hectares