It was a beautiful sunny afternoon at Rutland Lions Park on May 29 for the annual Kelowna Car and Bike Show.

Everything from Ferraris to Mack trucks were on display to the large crowd.

Penticton-based classic rock band 13 Broken Bones wowed onlookers with covers of some great oldies.

Over 150 vehicles took part in the event.

