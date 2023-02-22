PHOTOS: Busting a groove with Vernon’s Citizen of the Year

Photos from the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)Photos from the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)
Dancers cutting a rug at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)Dancers cutting a rug at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)
Helen Sidney, the 100-year-old Citizen of the Year, (yellow jacket) is seen dancing at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)Helen Sidney, the 100-year-old Citizen of the Year, (yellow jacket) is seen dancing at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)
Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton getting a groove on with Helen Sidney, the Citizen of the Year, at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton getting a groove on with Helen Sidney, the Citizen of the Year, at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)
Cutting a rug at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)Cutting a rug at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)
Photos from the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)Photos from the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)
Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton posing for photos at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton posing for photos at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance open house last week. (Contributed)

At the spry age of 100, Vernon’s Citizen of the Year, Helen Sidney was caught cutting a rug at the Vernon Star Country Square Dance Club open house.

Also present was Lumby’s Mayor Kevin Acton, as the dignitaries enjoyed a successful event, as a part of the Winter Carnival.

Dancers were adorned in their best TV Western characters for an afternoon of rollicking tunes and movements.

If you are interested in trying out square dancing, the club meets every Thursday night at the Halina Centre from 7-9 p.m.

For more information, you can phone Roxy Rollins at 250-540-9977.

