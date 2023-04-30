PHOTOS: 44th annual Maplefest returns to downtown Kelowna

The sugar shack brunch is happening Sunday Morning, April 30, at Laurel Packinghouse

Sugary treats, family activities, and live music were on the menu on Saturday in downtown Kelowna.

Hundreds of people gathered downtown as Maplefest returned for the second consecutive year. As there were many games and activities for the children in attendance, including face-painting and bouncy castles, there was also many maple-flavoured treats including cotton candy and maple taffy on snow. One vendor was selling poutine kits while another had many different maple-inspired sauces, including maple syrup barbecue sauce.

Many local vendors were also at the event that looks over Water Street between Doyle Avenue and Queensway.

And don’t worry if you and the family couldn’t make it on Saturday because the festivities continue on Sunday with the annual sugar shack brunch at Laurel Packinghouse.

For anywhere from $8-$25, people can attend the brunch and enjoy pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham, baked beans, and maple-inspired dishes.

Folk band, the Old Time Fiddlers, will be providing live music throughout the brunch, which starts at 10 a.m. and finishes around 1 p.m.

This is the 44th annual MapleFest event in Kelowna.

