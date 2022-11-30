PHOTOS: 22nd annual Tiny Tim Charity Breakfast returns to Kelowna

The 22nd annual Tiny Tim Charity Breakfast for the Salvation Army took place at the Coast Capri Hotel on Wednesday, Nov. 30. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Members of the Kelowna Rockets attend the Tiny Tim Charity breakfast. (@Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)
The annual Tiny Tim Charity Breakfast returned to Kelowna as the holiday season begins.

Anyone with an unwrapped toy or cash donation for the Salvation Army was welcome to come by the Coast Capri Hotel and enjoy a free buffet breakfast and entertainment.

More than 100 people were in attendance early and more arrived throughout the morning as the event ran from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

While the final numbers haven’t been announced yet, they were expecting thousands of dollars and more than 1,200 toys to be donated during the event to help families and people in need this holiday season.

Because of the pandemic, the breakfast portion of the event had been cancelled the last couple years but Wednesday’s event was back to full capacity.

It was the 22nd time the Coast Hotel Capri has hosted the event.

Some local organizations that attended the event were the Kelowna Fire Department and members of the Kelowna Rockets.

Anyone who wasn’t able to make the event can still donate by calling the hotel before Dec. 7 at 250-860-6060.

The 22nd annual Tiny Tim Charity Breakfast for the Salvation Army took place at the Coast Capri Hotel on Wednesday, Nov. 30. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
