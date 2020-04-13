Tiffany and Sheldon Raymond sit with their son Jakob for a ‘porchtrait’ family photo at their Lumby home. (Charli Blanchard Photo)

Photographer offers North Okanagan community ‘porchtraits’

Equipped with a long lens, social distancing rules at play for photo shoots

Front porch family photos are becoming a popular addition to the walls and screen savers of many stuck at home.

Termed ‘porchtraits,’ these unique snapshots allow families to capture the growth of their littles while keeping a social distance.

“Since most families are at home together right now, I was thinking of doing front porch family portraits,” said Charli Bouthiller, a Lumby photographer who started offering the service April 1. “I have a nice long lens that would keep me at a safe distance. I’m honestly just bored out of my mind and this would give me some creative outlet!”

Since then, Bouthiller has captured nine family ‘porchtraits’ in the Lumby area.

“I’m trying to stay close to home so I’m only offering it to Lumby residents,” she said of the free service. “I thought it would be interesting to capture this time in history and I love having people posing at their own homes.”

Plus she adds: “I just want to bring a bit of happiness these days.”

Many other area photographers have also picked up on the ‘porchtrait’ trend, offering paid sessions as a way of making some money during these times when few photos are being taken.

Coronavirus

