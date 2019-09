Moose is the name and please don’t forget it.

I am a large man and a big fan of quiet time. I love to be read to and Jeopardy is my favourite TV program.

If you have a wonderful selection of snacks and patience, I am your man. I am about six years old.

Please call my Aunty Jess at 250-488-3226.

