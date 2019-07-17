PET OF THE WEEK: Kahlua needs a forever home

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series showing animals at Critteraid, Summerland’s animal sanctuary.
Hello! My name is Kahlua. I am about six months old.
My aunties all say I am best chatty baby ever. I just don’t like dinner late.
I am a mama of six kittens and I’m trying to get back to my healthy weight.
I do require a lot of snuggle time. If you have older kids and no pets I am the girl for you.
Please call my aunty Jess at 250-488-3226.
