PET OF THE WEEK: Kahlua needs a forever home

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series showing animals at Critteraid, Summerland’s animal sanctuary.

Hello! My name is Kahlua. I am about six months old.

My aunties all say I am best chatty baby ever. I just don’t like dinner late.

I am a mama of six kittens and I’m trying to get back to my healthy weight.

I do require a lot of snuggle time. If you have older kids and no pets I am the girl for you.

Please call my aunty Jess at 250-488-3226.

