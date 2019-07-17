PET OF THE WEEK: Kahlua needs a forever home

Cat lives at Critteraid animal sanctuary in Summerland

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series showing animals at Critteraid, Summerland’s animal sanctuary.

Hello! My name is Kahlua. I am about six months old.

My aunties all say I am best chatty baby ever. I just don’t like dinner late.

READ ALSO: Friendly South Okanagan felines looking for forever homes

READ ALSO: Concert to benefit Critteraid

I am a mama of six kittens and I’m trying to get back to my healthy weight.

I do require a lot of snuggle time. If you have older kids and no pets I am the girl for you.

Please call my aunty Jess at 250-488-3226.

