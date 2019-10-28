PET OF THE WEEK: Icarus is a loving, sensitive cat

Street life has left scars on cat’s heart and body

Could you be my forever?

I know I am so handsome.

My aunty calls me Icarus but I prefer Icky. She is always kind and slow with me as my street life left scars on my heart and body.

I live with gentle dogs and cats right now but startle easy so they need to have manners with sensitive souls like me.

If you would like an amazing reward of love from the best little man put your time in on me. I am only about two or three and I will warm up quick.

Call my Aunty Jess at 250-488-3226.

