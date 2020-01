Young cat is living at Critteraid in Summerland

Hello my name is Forest! I am six months old. Super outgoing love. I am still learning but so excited to get a new family.

READ ALSO: PET OF THE WEEK: Coop Coop (Cooper) is ready for a fresh start

Please call my aunty Jess to meet me. 250-488-3226.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.