PET OF THE WEEK: Destiny and her brothers want a home together

My name is Destiny. Myself and my two brothers are still waiting for you to find us.

We are from an awful hoarding house and have been waiting nearly two years now. We know our family is out there and can’t wait to meet them.

Yes, we come as a triple pack of grey loves. No dogs please and we prefer quiet people, please.

If you have a lap, food and home for us we will bring three times to love. Call Aunty Jess at 250-488-3226.

Pet of the Week