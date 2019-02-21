A Penticton woman managed to capture footage of a bobcat in her backyard on Feb. 20. (Kim Ken Oszinski/Facebook Photo)

Penticton woman captures footage of bobcat feasting on bird in backyard

‘Kim Ken Oszinski’ posted photos and videos of the bobcat from just a few feet away

A Penticton resident managed to capture footage of a bobcat right in her backyard.

Kim Ken Oszinski posted photos and video of a bobcat in her backyard Wednesday.

Oszinski’s captures came right before and after the cat mowed down on a bird.

“We were so lucky,” Oszinski’s post reads. “Managed to capture a tagged bobcat on film just after it started gobbling down a bird in our yard.”

READ MORE: B.C. photographer captures otters on ice

In the comments on the post, Oszinski confirmed the bobcat was tagged and collared.

“Green on one ear, red on the other,” they wrote. “We ‘think’ this is the same male cat we saw last year around this time when it was courting a young female.”

Oszinski said they never lose “the wonder and excitement” of wildlife sightings in the area.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Previous story
Heritage Week kicks off around the Central Okanagan
Next story
West Kelowna pulls together for family’s pop-can tab collections

Just Posted

Car crash causes traffic delays along Highway 97

An accident has been reported on Highway 97 and Leatherhead Road

BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

BC SPCA is investigating a property near Vernon

Lake Country staff work to mitigate wildfire risk in Okanagan Centre

Staff have been removing forest fuels and some trees

A mother’s warning: Man follows Peachland teen to her home from Kelowna

The teen’s mother is warning others about the incident

Ice rescue reported at Ellison Lake a false alarm

Emergency crews are responding

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Man wanted for sex trafficking, confinement may be heading to B.C.

Kevin Myrthil, 26, is also accused of assault on a 19-year-old woman at an Edmonton hotel

Bursaries available for trades students at Okanagan College

“With this bursary, we want women to know that there is a place for you in this industry and a place for you to excel.”

B.C. Speaker Darryl Plecas resumes battle with suspended staff

Committee meets at B.C. legislature to consider new allegations

Northern B.C. train derailment due to broken axle could happen again: TSB

CN coal train derailment caused by broken axle can happen again without a different way to inspect

5 Events to check out at local ski hills

Check out this new column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

Okanagan hopes $111M in B.C. wildfire cash will extinguish fires this summer

Unknown yet how much of funding targeted for the Okanagan

Alberta’s oil-by-rail plan a worry for Shuswap mayor

High volume of train traffic already an environmental/public safety concern

Risk of ‘deadly avalanches’ leads to warning for B.C.’s south coast

Weak layer of snow on Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland could trigger an avalanche

Most Read