Penticton man spends day shovelling strangers’ driveways

35-year-old Roderick Hansen saw the recent snow as an opportunity to do something kind for seniors

Roderick Hansen spent Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 in Penticton shovelling snow off driveways belonging to seniors and others who were unable to shovel themselves. (Contributed)

When the winter’s first snow fell in Penticton Monday, Dec. 21 many locals saw it as nothing more than a frosty inconvenience. But Roderick Hansen saw an opportunity to help others.

Once the snow began falling, the 35-year-old Penticton man took to social media offering to shovel driveways belonging to people incapable of doing it themselves, like seniors.

Hansen said he simply wanted to do something to help out in a tough year.

“I just thought if everyone around town was a bit kinder to their neighbours, then the world would be a better place,” he said. “With the ongoing pandemic, I just thought that seniors could use a bit of help in any way they can get it.”

Hansen spent the entire day Monday from 8 a.m. to sunset shovelling driveways of strangers who reached out to him for help over Facebook. By the time the day was done he had shovelled approximately ten driveways.

The city received approximately ten centimetres of snow Monday.

