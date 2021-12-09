Penticton man banks $60,000 while waiting for windows to defrost

Jordan Hutton had some time to kill this week while sitting in his car, waiting for the windows to defrost.
The resident of Penticton decided to check his BCLC Keno ticket from a Nov. 16 draw. Moments later, he realized he had won $60,008.
It’s been a cold week in the South Okanagan but the sudden weather changes seemed to have brought good luck to Hutton.
“It feels surreal…didn’t really sink in until I pulled into the winner’s parking spot (at BCLC),” he said.
Hutton recently sold his Harley Davidson bike but apparently, he wants one right back.
The Penticton man plans on buying a new bike to celebrate his winnings from the Nov. 16 draw.
