A fundraiser at World Gym this Sunday aims to support nine-year-old Wills Hodgkinson of Penticton who is back in hospital for another round of chemotherapy therapy treatment after new tumours were discovered on his lungs just before Christmas. (Contributed)

Penticton highschool student organizing fundraiser to support local boy’s battle against cancer

Sonja Leboe of Princess Margaret is selling donuts at Walmart on Jan. 24 for Wills Hodgkinson

A local high school student is organizing a fundraiser to support Wills Hodgkinson’s fight against cancer.

“For my personal project for Grade 10 I wanted to do something revolving around kindness,” said Sonja Leboe. “I’ve been seeing a lot of other fundraisers going on, and I wanted to be a part of that.”

On Jan. 24, Leboe will be at the Walmart in Penticton selling donuts and collecting donations. The fundraiser starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m.

Read More: ‘Lift for Wills’ community fundraiser to support Penticton boy fighting cancer

“I’d like to raise $1,500,” said Leboe. “Or more, with the donut sales and donations.”

It’s a lofty goal, but it’s one that she feels she can make.

“We used to do a lot of Krispy-Kreme fundraisers for our school fundraising at Holy Cross [Elementary],” said Leboe. “We used to to do a lot through Krispy Kreme, and it worked out really well.”

This personal project is a continuation for Leboe in supporting Hodgkinson beyond her school.

“I used to go to Holy Cross as well, that’s the school he’s attending now, and he came to the school in kindergarten when I was in Grade 6 so I’d see him at school a lot,” said Leboe. “The school was involved in his battle for cancer, and we would always pray for him at school, and we did a lot of fundraisers.”

Read More: Nine-year-old Penticton boy fighting cancer with a smile

Nine-year-old Wills recently suffered a relapse after two new tumours were discovered in his lungs. He and his family are currently in Vancouver, where he is staying at the children’s hospital while undergoing treatment.

Fundraisers like Leboe’s help support the family while they stay with Wills during his treatment.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Priest Camp near Summerland was created in 1845

Just Posted

Kelowna author Irwin Wislesky to release science-fiction novel on time travel

Invisible Footprints in Time follows Maxine Samuels and her quest back in time to save the future

Third woman files sexual harassment suit against former Kelowna Mountie

Brian Mathew Burkett left the RCMP in August 2017

Kelowna getting smarter with Intelligent Cities Strategy

The city wants to use technology to improve Kelowna and the lives of those who live within it

Kelowna woman crowned fastest female marathon runner in Canadian history

Malindi Elmore ran an incredible 2:24:50 at the Houston Marathon

Lake Country piano students perform to save Australia’s koalas

Young musicians from Musically Inclined are holding an online benefit concert series until Feb. 16

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

‘It was just so fast’: B.C. teen recalls 150-metre fall down Oregon mountain

Surrey’s Gurbaz Singh broke his leg on Mount Hood on Dec. 30

Deer rescued after falling through ice on Skaha Lake near Penticton

Deer likely chased onto the lake by a coyote; tail missing, injuries not critical.

Penticton highschool student organizing fundraiser to support local boy’s battle against cancer

Sonja Leboe of Princess Margaret is selling donuts at Walmart on Jan. 24 for Wills Hodgkinson

Driver of speedboat in fatal Shuswap Lake houseboat collision denied parole

Court says Leon Reinbrecht unwilling to accept culpability for “reckless, thrill-seeking behaviour”

Suspect arrested in brazen North Okanagan armed robbery

Employee suffers minor injuries from incident during the middle of the day

Osoyoos RCMP officer charged with indecent act to have RCMP hearing held in-camera

Const. Ryan Fulcher of the Osoyoos RCMP is being investigated internally for an alleged indecent act

Poll suggests some don’t think Canada should send troops to stop genocide

The findings are being released just before the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz

Snowy softball in Sicamous

The 2020 snowpitch tournament took place at Finlayson Park on Jan. 18 and 19.

Most Read