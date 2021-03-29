Penticton chocolatiers make egg-cellent treats just in time for Easter

Eva Pölöskey of Accent Chocolates on Main Street has been as busy as the Easter bunny handcrafting special chocolate Easter eggs. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)Eva Pölöskey of Accent Chocolates on Main Street has been as busy as the Easter bunny handcrafting special chocolate Easter eggs. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)
These are the hearts that Eva makes for Valentine’s Day.These are the hearts that Eva makes for Valentine’s Day.
Eva Pölöskey, co-owner of Accent Chocolates, shows off the hand-crafted Easter eggs she makes that are stuffed with decadent chocolates. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)Eva Pölöskey, co-owner of Accent Chocolates, shows off the hand-crafted Easter eggs she makes that are stuffed with decadent chocolates. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)
Eva Pölöskey, co-owner of Accent Chocolates, shows off the hand-crafted Easter eggs she makes that are stuffed with decadent chocolates. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)Eva Pölöskey, co-owner of Accent Chocolates, shows off the hand-crafted Easter eggs she makes that are stuffed with decadent chocolates. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)

Chocolate eggs are as much a part of Easter as the magical bunny himself.

At Accent Chocolates in downtown Penticton, chocolatier Eva Pölöskey has been busy making and hand-painting chocolate eggs just in time for Easter.

The chocolate eggs are hand decorated with fondant rice paper and turned into edible art works, ready to enjoy on Easter Day.

“For the big eggs, I start the mould and do layers of chocolate and line them up. Then I paint them,” said Eva. “The eggs are empty inside, so they can pick out what chocolates you want to put in the egg. Then I close it up for you and put it in a box.”

It takes about two hours to create one large chocolate egg.

The eggs come in three different sizes and three different flavours, dark, milk and white chocolate. Eva has been making these special eggs for many years now.

“The word is out. I had people calling last month saying, ‘Are the eggs ready yet?’ I said, ‘No, the Easter Bunny is just lying there — he hasn’t laid them yet!’” said Eva, one part chocolate artist and one part comedian alongside her husband, Les.

The couple came here from Hungary more than two decades ago. They had a passion for finely made chocolate, so they decided to open Accent Chocolates on Main Street. Now they have been hand-making the finest chocolates around for 21 years at this location.

Their chocolate is made of only three ingredients and no preservatives, Eva proudly says. They are true chocolate purists, and their product tastes for itself, easily turning the occasional chocolate eater into full-blown chocolate lovers.

“Our flavours are highly concentrated,” she said.

“When we make ganache, we cheat, but it works — it’s our recipe, and it is delicious.”

Since opening two decades ago, they have had the same customers come around to treat themselves to their European hospitality and fine chocolates.

“We have people come from Princeton and Vancouver, the Prairies. We have lots of customers from Germany, Dubai and Australia. We are very European. We have lots of people take our chocolates home with them but don’t try to take the liquor chocolates through customs!” said Eva.

When summer comes around, they make espresso ice cream floats and iced coffees to go along with their chocolates. There is always a wide selection of truffle flavours to choose from, including rum, strawberry, tiramisu and salted caramel.

They too have been hit by the pandemic but are thankful for their loyal customers who came out to support them at Valentine’s and Christmas.

READ ALSO: Discovery House dishes up 1,800 bowls of soup

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Japanese hair salon takes Vernon B.C.’s namesake
Next story
Facing Stage IV breast cancer at 36

Just Posted

Henry the great horned owl is set free in Coldstream Sunday, March 28, at the home of Kathy and Al Renaud, who found the bird on their property suffering from secondary poisoning after digesting an infested rodent at the end of February. (Screen shot)
Coldstream owl survives poisoning, flies off to find mate

Henry the great horned owl returned to location he was found suffering from secondary poisoning

The knee, writes Vernon physiotherapist Cheryl Witter, is the lower body’s answer to the ‘middle child.’ (Photo submitted)
COLUMN: Oh knee, oh my

Physio columnist suggests the knee is like the ‘middle child’ of the lower body

Dale Belvedere, with the SORCO Raptor Rehab Centre, treated three great horned owls for suspected rat poisoning in 2018. (Mark Brett/Black Press Media file photo)
Rodenticide ban finding traction in B.C. communities

Advocacy movement hopes other municipalities follow Salmon Arm’s lead

Amanpreet Bal. (Kelowna RCMP)
More than one year later, Kelowna RCMP releases identity of Upper Mission homicide victim

Amanpreet Bal, 29, was the victim of a targeted shooting on Trumpeter Court last March

Vernon’s original McDonald’s Restaurant at the corner of 53rd Avenue and 26th Street. The fast food franchise arrived in the late 1970s. The space is occupied today by Budget Blinds and Summit Financial. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #21674)
Vernon history in pictures

One of the first fast food franchises to land in Vernon

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

A pilot program for electric vehicle repair was launched at B.C. Institute of Technology in late 2019. (B.C. government)
Electric vehicle repair training expands to Kelowna, Victoria, Prince George

160 new B.C. training spaces expected to be available this fall

It was a windy day in Penticton, but for many kiteboarders and windsurfers, it was pure heaven on Skaha Lake Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Sandy Steck SSteck Photography)
Kiteboarders catch major air in Penticton during Sunday’s windstorm

Kiteboarders and windsurfers took to Skaha Lake in droves Sunday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Man who reportedly approached children in Kelowna neighbourhood identified

The man is not involved in other recent reports of child luring in the city

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Around 150 people came out to rally against Asian racism at a protest at Gyro Park on Sunday. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
‘No more hate and hurt’ was the message at Penticton rally against Asian racism

Around 150 people came out to denounce the uptick of violence and hate against Asians

A man, right, who was holding a sign that said “Hold CCP Liable” disrupts a peaceful rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. After a brief scuffle the man was escorted to an area away from the crowd by police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
PHOTOS: Stop Asian Hate Rally draws hundreds to Vancouver Art Gallery

Anti-Asian hate crimes have increased more than 700 per cent in the last year

People wear face masks as they wait for the start of a performance of MOB at the Centaur Theatre in Montreal, Sunday, March 28, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Certain health and safety measures have been eased in the province of Quebec allowing theatres, churches and gyms to have up to 250 people on their premises. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canadians answer what they think post-COVID-19 life will look like in new survey

More than 60 per cent also felt pessimistic about how the pandemic will affect the economy and travel

Most Read