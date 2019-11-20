SilverStar to host last 2019 pride event in North America

Rebellious Unicorns partner with Vernon resort to expand from Big White

SilverStar Mountain Resort and Rebellious Unicorns have teamed up to host Peak Pride 2019 Dec. 6-8. Not only is this the first time the mountain will host the event, it’s also the last pride event of the year in all of North America.

“We are so excited about this partnership with Rebellious Unicorns,” SilverStar media specialist Chantelle Deacon said. “We are honoured to host Peak Pride at SilverStar, and we are excited to make it an annual, on-mountain event.

“As a community-orientated mountain, we believe in inclusivity, while continuing to add more events that everyone will enjoy.”

Peak Pride originated in 2017 with the goal to bring the LGBT2Q+ community together, while working with local mountains on creating more inclusive and welcoming communities for people of all gender identities, gender expression, sexual orientation, race and religious beliefs.

Peak Pride started at Big White and has since expanded to Sun Peaks and now SilverStar. All Peak Pride events are open to everyone, no matter how they identify or express themselves.

“I am thrilled to be working with the SilverStar team on bringing Peak Pride to the resort,” Rebellious Unicorns Production Company executive producer Dustyn Baulkham said. “Peak Pride at SilverStar will be the last Pride event in North America of the 2019 season and also the first winter Pride event of the 2019-20 ski season.”

“SilverStar is investing in their staff by having a significant proportion of them participate in the Canadian LGBT+ Chamber of Commerces LGBT Diversity Tourism Training Workshop prior to Peak Pride taking place. It’s going to be a great way to kick off the 2019-20 season.”

The weekend will feature an amazing drag show by Freida Whales & Ella Lamoureux at the wipeOUT party on Saturday, while Kelowna musician, DJ Shado spins the beats. There will also be a mountain pride parade down Milky Way and so much more.

For all the details about Peak Pride SilverStar, visit peakpride.ca or skisilverstar.com.

