Peachland to hold Trail Awareness Day

Hikers to explore choice of four trails on Oct. 13

Peachland will hold its Trail Awareness Day on Sunday, Oct. 13.

Organizers of the event say Peachland’s hiking trails offer some of the most spectacular views of Okanagan Lake and many trails follow routes used by First Nations people, early settlers, fur traders and prospectors.

The event begins at Peachland’s Heritage Park, in front of the new Peachland Pier, at 9 a.m.

After checking in, hikers will break off into groups, leaving at 9:30 a.m.

Participants must dress for the weather, including sturdy footwear, and carry water. All participants hike at their own risk.

There are four hikes of varying difficulties.

Gladstone Trail (Moderate/Difficult) This seven-kilometre loop has an elevation of 300 metres. The hike is expected to take two hours. Peachland’s newest trail named after the old Gladstone mine. Well maintained single track. Good views along the way. Dogs are not permitted.

Fur Brigade Trail (Moderate) This is an eight-kilometre round trip with 300 metres of elevation. It will take more than two hours. This is an old road that leads through parts of the 2018 Mount Eneas fire. Spectacular views of Okanagan Lake can be seen from the summit. Dogs on leash are permitted.

Bedford Trail (Easy/Moderate) This is a five-kilometre loop with 130 metres of elevation. The time for this hike is estimated at 1.5 hours. This is an old road high above the town leading to a viewpoint with spectacular views of Peachland and Okanagan Lake. Some loose, steep sections. Dogs on leash are permitted.

Pincushion Mountain (Difficult) This is a four-kilometre round trip with 335 metres of elevation. It can be completed in 1.5 hours. This is a steep trail with loose, slippery sections, particularly going down. It offers beautiful views of the town of Peachland and Okanagan Lake. Dogs are not permitted.

After the hikes, participants are invited back to Heritage Park for a hot dog barbecue, hosted by the Peachland Lions Club.

There will also be information and demonstrations from businesses and outdoor safety groups.

Prizes will be available, including one of two $100 gift cards from Mountain Equipment Coop.

Advance registration is encouraged. Registration is free.

To register, email moorhouse.david@gmail.com, before Oct. 1.

