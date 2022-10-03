Peachland Elementary teacher Christi Ogg. (Submitted)

Peachland teacher picks up Prime Minister’s Award

Christi Ogg teaches grade one at Peachland Elementary

A Peachland teacher is being recognized by the country’s highest office.

Christi Ogg, who teaches kindergarten and Grade 1 at Peachland Elementary School, will be receiving a Regional Certificate of Achievement from the Prime Minister’s Awards for Teaching Excellence on the afternoon of Oct. 3.

The awards go out annually to those who show ‘exemplary teaching skills that lead to highly successful learning and social outcomes for students’.

Peachland Elementary Principal Wendy Briggs said she is “very proud” of Ogg.

“She daily pours out her heart, soul, and mind into her craft and wraps it all in a joyful sense of humour.”

Chairperson of the Board of Education Moyra Baxter said that Ogg and other stand-out educators in School District 23 will be celebrated on Oct. 5, World Teachers Day.

“Christi exemplifies all that is good about teaching, and it is a joy to see her interact with her students.”

The awards will be broadcast on Facebook Live at 1p.m. on Oct. 3.

