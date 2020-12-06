‘Pawsitively’ adorable; Okanagan pets meet Santa for photo-op

Dressed as elves and reindeer, animals big and small paid a visit to Santa on Dec. 5.

From the tiniest cat to a family of four golden labs, one by one each group was led into Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital in West Kelowna. There, they sat on Santa’s knee for a pat, scratch, and a photo. Some were nervous, others couldn’t wait to meet father Christmas.

The Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital hosts the holiday-themed photo-shoot annually, but this year things played out a little different.

Rather than have owners bring their pets into the clinic, they instead opted to have families wait outside while their pet has their photo taken, to promote social distancing. Despite this change, the clinic was still excited at the opportunity to spread some joy this holiday season.

The Christmas-themed photos had staff gushing over the cute photo-op. Which photo is your favourite?

Christmas

