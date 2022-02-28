Playground that could be built at the school. (Lakeside School)

Playground that could be built at the school. (Lakeside School)

Parents look to fundraise for new playground at Lakeside School

The school needs between $5,000 and $10,000 for the project

Lakeside School Kelowna is looking to build a new playground for its students and is hoping the community will assist in the cost.

Formally the Kelowna Waldorf School, the Lakeside School is a non-profit, independent school, that incorporates the Waldorf curriculum with the B.C. curriculum.

The school is maintained and run by parent volunteers and until now has only had minimal and basic play structures for the students.

Parent Juhlie Oliveria is spearheading the build and says the playground company KuKuk from Vancouver, which supports the educational vision of the school, will install the playground structures mostly at its expense.

“The total value is $43,000. The company will donate $33,000 and the school will pay $10,000,” explained Oliveria.

However, the school is looking for between $5,000 and $10,000 more for pea gravel, backhoe/bobcat work and cement work.

“The playground structures will be installed with donated labour from the company as well as help from the school parent volunteers,” explained Oliveria.

An online auction will be held starting March 21 to raise funds for the project.

READ MORE: West Kelowna to have new secondary school by 2027

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Schools

Previous story
Judges grilled at Armstrong pro sandwich event

Just Posted

The flag of the Ukraine will fly outside Vernon city hall for the next three weeks. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)
Vernon to fly Ukrainian flag

Keaton Burgess (second from left) stands on the podium at the BC School Wrestling Championship. (photo submitted)
Kelowna brothers reach podium at BC School Wrestling Championship

Alpine skiing will be among the 17 sports taking place during the 2023 BC Winter Games, which have been awarded to Greater Vernon after the 2022 event was cancelled due to COVID and other reasons. (File photo)
Greater Vernon to host BC Winter Games in 2023

(Photo/Worman Homes)
New developments on the horizon for downtown Kelowna and Rutland