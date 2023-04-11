Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) has opened a contest to have one’s art displayed on a piano this summer. (DKA)

Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) has opened a contest to have one’s art displayed on a piano this summer. (DKA)

Paint a piano to keep in tune with Downtown Kelowna this summer

Submissions can be entered until Sunday, April 30

Want to see your art on a piano in Kelowna this summer?

The Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) is proud to support the Festivals Kelowna Pianos in Parks program and announced the Paint the Music to Win Contest on Tuesday morning.  

Starting on Tuesday, they will be accepting applications and the winning submission will be featured on a piano placed in downtown Kelowna this summer. Designs are encouraged to capture the spirit of the summer.

The winner will get to paint the piano and will also receive a $50 gift card to OPUS Art Supply and a $50 gift card to King Taps.

Submissions can be sent to the Downtown Kelowna website until Sunday, April 30 and the winner will be announced on Friday, May 5.

The contest is open to all residents age 16 and older. For more details and contest rules, visit the DKA website.

READ MORE: Okanagan College Coyotes back in the win column

READ MORE: Driver, woman and baby safely extracted after semi crashes into Kelowna home

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaLive musicOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shaving heads in Kelowna for B.C. children with cancer
Next story
Kelowna man rocks guitar-inspired wood creations

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
Rutland neighbourhoods ready for sewer upgrades

Talyn Boyko is making his way to Hartford, the New York Rangers’ AHL affiliate. (Erica Perreuax/Lethbridge Hurricanes)
Kelowna Rockets goaltender sent to NHL affiliate team

Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) has opened a contest to have one’s art displayed on a piano this summer. (DKA)
Paint a piano to keep in tune with Downtown Kelowna this summer

(Big White/Submitted)
Thousands of burgers: Big White wraps up ski season