Students and staff at Kidston Elementary School donated 1,100 pounds of non-perishables to the Salvation Army food bank during the RCMP and Coldstream Fire Department’s Cram the Cruiser event Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (RCMP photo)

'Overwhelming' support: Coldstream students fill firetruck for food bank

Kidston Elementary students donated 1,100 pounds of food for RCMP, fire department food drive

Emergency crews had some help filling the shelves of the local food bank from staff, students and families at Kidston Elementary School.

Students were invited to bring a non-perishable food item to fill up a Coldstream Fire Engine or an RCMP cruiser Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The response was overwhelming: over 1,100 pounds of food was collected in just over an hour and a half.

“With COVID, fires, and the recent floods, the need is so great, not only in our community, but right across the province,” said Coldstream fire chief Fiona Morgenthaler-Code. “It’s heartwarming to be a part of this.”

Students also had the chance to ask questions and explore the inside of the emergency vehicles.

“The kids were so happy to contribute, you could feel the energy and see the excitement on their faces,” said Const. Neil Horne, school resource officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Kidston Elementary principal Debbie Cullum was proud of how the students and families stepped up to help people in need.

Thank you Kidston families for showing your Kidston kindness during the food drive, said Cullum. All the food donations are much needed, and appreciated by our local food bank.

The donations were taken to the Salvation Army food bank.

