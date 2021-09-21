Over $39,000 raised in South Okanagan for OSNS through Tim Hortons smile cookie campaign. (Tim Hortons)

Over $39K raised for OSNS through South Okanagan Smile Cookie campaign

Local Tim Hortons smash fundraising goals with thousands of cookies bought

When it comes to our love of cookies and supporting OSNS Child and Youth Development Center – South Okanagan residents can’t be beat.

Tim Hortons’ customers exceeded this year’s fundraising goal by buying tens of thousands of smile cookies over the last week at South Okanagan locations.

“We are amazed at the fact we not only beat last year’s goal but we crushed it by almost $10,000,” said Nicole MacMillan, owner-operator of the Tim Hortons South Okanagan locations.

This year raised a total of $39,248.56. One hundred per cent of these funds will all go to OSNS Child and Youth Development Center located right in Penticton.

“We are inspired by our community and our teams. No matter the challenges we have faced, our community continues to give back. This week, we had a blast in the restaurants and delivering cookies around town.”

OSNS has been helping children overcome developmental challenges in their movement, play, speech, language, learning, attention and behaviour since 1978.

