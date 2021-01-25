Head Brewer Kody Rosentreter, owner Wes Greve and taproom manager Lisa Deleo celebrated North Basin Brewing’s grand opening Jan. 22 and 23, 2020. (Contributed)

Osoyoos’ first microbrewery celebrates grand opening

The brewery hopes to show that the Okanagan is more than just wine country

Osoyoos is hopping on the microbrewery bandwagon.

North Basin Brewing Co. — the town’s first microbrewery — celebrated their grand opening Jan. 22 and 23.

Although the brewery has technically been open since November 2020, the grand opening gave them a chance to celebrate all the hard work that has gone into opening the brewery and to introduce themselves to the community, said owner Wesley Greve.

North Basin is locally owned and currently Osoyoos’ first and only microbrewery in town. The brewery and taproom aim to be a tribute to Osoyoos and the people that call it home, right down to the brewery’s name.

The name of the brewery was inspired by Osoyoos Lake. The lake has three basins: North Basin, Central Basin and South Basin, the brewery is located in the North Basin area.

Like many of the breweries in the region, North Basin is hoping to show that the Okanagan is more than just wine country.

“The Okanagan is one of British Columbia’s best-known wine regions, so we wanted to showcase that there’s more to this area than just wine,” said Greve. “We’ve called Osoyoos home for a long time and just wanted to create something that’s fun and laid back.”

North Basin Brewing Co. is also adjacent to Watermark Beach Resort. The resort’s manager Paul Scanlon is excited that guests will now have an on-site brewery to enjoy. “We’re very excited… what a perfect addition to the richness of the South Okanagan’s culinary scene and for Watermark Beach Resort’s guests,” Scanlon said.

Opening during the pandemic was not ideal but so far the brewery has made the best of it, said Greve. Everyone at the brewery is looking forward to welcoming the community and visitors once restrictions are lifted.

“Obviously COVID wasn’t supposed to be here when I started doing this but it’s been good so far, the locals have been really responsive and lots of people have been supporting us,” Greve said.

Currently, the microbrewery and taproom serve 10 beers that including a traditional IPA, pale ales, pilsners and Kölsch. The taproom is now open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Patrons can find a full beer menu and also order for curbside pick-up at northbasinbrewing.com.

Beer

Head Brewer Kody Rosentreter, owner Wes Greve and taproom manager Lisa Deleo celebrated North Basin Brewing's grand opening Jan. 22 and 23, 2020. (Contributed)
