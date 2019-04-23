Organ donation push on as Okanagan officer fights for life

With organ donation being a main topic of conversation lately due to Green Shirt Day, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking to raise more awareness for the cause, especially since this topic now hits close to home for the local police department.

Several weeks ago, a Vernon RCMP officer suddenly fell ill while attending a course in the Lower Mainland. Within 24 hours, he was admitted to a hospital and diagnosed with Viral Cardiomyopathy. The officer has since been in the Intensive Care Unit and has faced many medical hurdles, including requiring assistance for his heart to function.

“Our colleague, who is a husband and a father of two young children, has been desperately battling for his life,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “Staff within the North Okanagan RCMP have truly stepped up to the plate. Although we can’t physically be there to help our colleague, we want to show our support by taking two minutes out of our day to register as organ donors or check our current registration status. It is an unfortunate reminder of the importance of organ donor registration, as our friend and colleague faces the possibility of a heart transplant in the very near future.”

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP staff are challenging all first responders and their communities to register and or check their organ donation status through BC Transplant at taketwominutes.ca.

Everyone is encouraged to register their decision on organ donation. There are no restrictions in terms of age, previous or current medical conditions, or where you’ve previously lived. To register your decision at taketwomintues.ca you will need the following:

Your BC Personal Health Number (PHN)

Your name, birth date and address

Be at least 19 years old – or have a parent / guardian sign on the minor’s behalf

“Humboldt Bronco’s player Logan Boulet and Green Shirt Day has inspired so many British Columbians to take action and register their organ donation decision,” said Leanne Appleton, Provincial Executive Director of BC Transplant. “We know the vast majority of British Columbians are in support of organ donation so we urge everyone to take two minutes and register their decision, then have the conversation with their family. One organ donor can save up to eight lives.”

