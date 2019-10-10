Orange Sails will be ‘unignorable’ this weekend

The United Way of the Southern Interior is lighting up the Sails this Thanksgiving

If you’re taking a Thanksgiving stroll by Kelowna’s waterfront this weekend it will be hard to ignore the orange glow lighting up the Sails.

The United Way of the Southern Interior is lighting up the Sails as part of a campaign that aims to highlight local issues of homelessness, mental health, domestic violence, poverty and other challenges in the community.

Orange is the colour of the campaign titled, Unignorable.

The United Way hopes the glow of orange doesn’t just bring about the colour of fall but also serves as a reminder to show their LOCAL LOVE by donating to the United Way campaign and share their time by volunteering. Go to https://unitedwaysibc.com/locallove/ for all the details.

