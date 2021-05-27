Opera Kelowna is serenading seniors from the sidewalk. Pictured: Jascinthe Laflamme. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)

Opera Kelowna is serenading seniors from the sidewalk. Pictured: Jascinthe Laflamme. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)

Opera Kelowna to continue Sidewalk Serenades series

The goal is to bring music to the people in a safe way

Opera Kelowna announced it will be continuing its Sidewalk Serenades program for a second summer.

The program launched in April 2020 when indoor gatherings and performances had to be put on hold due to the pandemic. Opera Kelowna singers volunteered to start performing for seniors and care workers in West Kelowna, Kelowna, Lake Country, Vernon, Lumby and Salmon Arm until October.

Opera Kelowna said the goal was to bring “beauty and comfort of song to seniors living in retirement homes and long-term care facilities.”

Opera Kelowna artistic director Rosemary Thomson said the thought behind the program was to bring connection when people had to be isolated.

“In any given place, people might not be able to sing for their own loved ones, but in the Okanagan, we can sing for yours,” she said.

“The overwhelming response to this program has shown us that there is a need for musical connection of this kind, and Opera Kelowna is pleased to offer Sidewalk Serenades again this year.”

This year, singers will perform on Wednesdays and Fridays and will be coordinated through each residence in each municipality to ensure COVID-19 guidelines are followed for the safety of the singers, frontline workers, and seniors.

Anyone can request a serenade for a residence or care facility through Opera Kelowna’s online form.

READ MORE: ‘Camp Ignite’ helps young B.C. women pursue firefighting careers

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon gears up for GoByBike Week
Next story
Youth-centric art studio coming to Vernon’s downtown

Just Posted

Shane Koyzcan will address the Class of 2021 from UBC Okanagan. (Facebook)
UBC Okanagan graduation goes virtual for second year

This year’s keynote address will be given by Penticton poet Shane Koyczan

Local Losers is set to open June 1, 2021, providing young artists a safe space to create and purchase supplies in downtown Vernon. (Contributed)
Youth-centric art studio coming to Vernon’s downtown

Local Losers opens doors in former tattoo shop June 1

Opera Kelowna is serenading seniors from the sidewalk. Pictured: Jascinthe Laflamme. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Opera Kelowna to continue Sidewalk Serenades series

The goal is to bring music to the people in a safe way

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: You can sneeze faster than a cheetah can run

Your morning start for Thursday, May 27, 2021

GoByBike Week runs between May 31 and June 6, 2021. (City of Vernon)
Vernon gears up for GoByBike Week

Prepare to harness the power of the pedal next week

A kitten rescued this week from a feral colony in Midway looks at The Gazette Wednesday, May 26. The kittens will soon be up for adoption at the SPCA in Penticton. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
BC SPCA concerned about feral cat colonies across West Kootenays

The SPCA recently partnered with Grand Forks’ cat shelter to rescue a feral colony in Midway

Meadowlark Motel is one of three motels on Skaha Lake Road that BC Housing has purchased for low income affordable housing in Penticton. (Google Maps)
BC Housing converting four Penticton motels into low-income housing

Once redeveloped, there will be 103 affordable homes for people with low incomes

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP logo
Woman ‘screaming for her life’ after being pulled into a vehicle in Oliver

Police caught up with the vehicle near Penticton and charged the man with assault and drunk driving

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Local veterinary clinics are feeling the pressure brought on by a pandemic-related pet boom, causing a backlog of clients and staff to feel burnt-out. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman File)
B.C. veterinarians facing intense pressure from pandemic pet boom

One Cranbrook clinic gets an average of 500 calls per day

Jodi Higgs (right) holds a vial of naloxone and Christine Christensen holds a kit in the parking lot of the Pacific Community Resources Society in Chilliwack on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The society is offering a number of upcoming events, workshops and videos to help educate friends and family members who have loved ones that are drug users. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Educating family, friends key to helping ‘hidden’ population of substance users

Naloxone training one of many ways to help folks closest to unseen population of opioid users

Halle Krawczyk stands with some of her nurses in Boston on the last morning of her treatment in April 2021. (Photo contributed)
Krawzyck family returns to Salmon Arm after daughter’s surgeries for rare bone cancer

The hope is for normalcy, rest after so many months of medical care in the U.S.

Six of eleven concrete and steel girders for the new Salmon River Bridge were placed on Wednesday, May 26. 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Six 70,000-lb. girders set in place for future Highway 1 Salmon River Bridge

Bridge construction part of ongoing Salmon Arm West project

Most Read