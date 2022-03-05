Opening day in the Okanagan: Penticton golf course welcomes new season

The Penticton Golf and Country Club is celebrating its 100th-anniversary in 2022

Local golfers teeing-off at the 14th hole at the Penticton Golf and Country Club on Saturday (March 5) to celebrate the course’s opening weekend. (Logan Lockhart, Western News)

Golf season is officially back in the Okanagan.

Friday (March 4) marked opening day at Penticton Golf Course and Country Club, but Saturday felt like the real start for many community members.

“It’s been a stellar day today,” said course head professional Kris Paul-Clark, about the sunny Saturday afternoon in the Peach City.

“Yesterday was our opening day, but it was a bit cold and windy. Today, we’ve gotten calls from people to only play six holes because it’s been so busy. They just want to fit something in.”

This isn’t just any ordinary year for the Penticton Golf Course and Country Club — it marks the 100th year of the course’s existence.

Paul-Clark said the birthday celebration will happen from June 6 to 11, with multiple themed golf days and a number of scheduled charity events set to come to the community.

The excitement from local golfers was evident from the beginning of the day.

“So many people just couldn’t wait to finally get back out there.”

Golf course openings in Kelowna are limited, while clubs in Vernon have yet to open their doors for 2022.

But in Penticton, Saturday was summed up with one simple phrase by a man teeing off on the course’s 14th hole.

“It’s the best day ever.”

