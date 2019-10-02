Open house will feature Summerland Ornamental Gardens

Event scheduled for Oct 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Friends of the Gardens are holding an open house about the Summerland Ornamental Gardens on Tuesday.

The open house will be held at the Summerland Library on Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free (donations are always appreciated) and visitors can enjoy coffee and goodies, find out about volunteer opportunities, seed-saving, water conservation and how to identify the weeds they have in their own gardens.

Dr. Kenna MacKenzie will be offering a presentation on native bees and other pollinators. Photos of the gardens in all four seasons will add beauty to the occasion.

The Summerland Ornamental Gardens are located above the Summerland Research Centre, off Highway 97.

