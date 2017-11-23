Okanagan ski hills open for the season

If your co-workers conveniently didn’t show up this morning or your classmates failed to arrive at school, it might be because two Okanagan ski resorts opened for the season today.

Big White and Silverstar Resort both welcomed skiers from around the Okanagan Valley to be the first to hit the powder.

At Big White, 19 of 118 trails and three of 15 lifts are open. The mountain has a base of 83 cm, and despite an early snowfall in November, Thursday’s weather was a balmy 2 C with rain and light wind. However, the resort did receive seven centimetres of new snow in the last seven days.

All smiles on Opening Day 🎉 We're officially open for the 2017/2018 season! Did we mention it's 50% off lift tickets all weekend? See you up top! #SkiBigWhite A post shared by Big White Ski Resort (@skibigwhite) on Nov 23, 2017 at 11:30am PST

Over at Silverstar, 18 of 132 trails and four of 12 lifts are open. The mountain has a base of 47 cm, while the temperature sits at 4 C. Over the last seven days the hill received 17 cm of new snow.

