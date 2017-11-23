Okanagan ski hills open for the season

Both Big White and Silverstar Resort open for the 2017-18 season Thursday

If your co-workers conveniently didn’t show up this morning or your classmates failed to arrive at school, it might be because two Okanagan ski resorts opened for the season today.

Big White and Silverstar Resort both welcomed skiers from around the Okanagan Valley to be the first to hit the powder.

At Big White, 19 of 118 trails and three of 15 lifts are open. The mountain has a base of 83 cm, and despite an early snowfall in November, Thursday’s weather was a balmy 2 C with rain and light wind. However, the resort did receive seven centimetres of new snow in the last seven days.

Over at Silverstar, 18 of 132 trails and four of 12 lifts are open. The mountain has a base of 47 cm, while the temperature sits at 4 C. Over the last seven days the hill received 17 cm of new snow.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
School board rejects adding trustees

Just Posted

Vernon one of Canada’s most dangerous places

Penticton, Kamloops, Kelowna, Lake Country and Salmon Arm also make Maclean’s list

Uber official says public needs to push for ridesharing in B.C.

Mike van Hemmen tells Kelowna Chamber of commerce ridesharing would be ‘win-win-win’

Cram the Cruiser back in Lake Country

The annual fundraiser will be held Dec. 2 at the Save On

Sagmoen’s court case adjourned again

Curtis Sagmoen will appear back in court on Dec. 14

Cougar spotted near Okanagan elementary school

Cougar sighting near Peter Greer Elementary in Lake Country

Okanagan ski hills open for the season

Both Big White and Silverstar Resort open for the 2017-18 season Thursday

Four years for discharging shotgun in home, school break-in

Yvon Martel also threatened his wife and broke into an elementary school

Traci Genereaux: Gone, but not forgotten

COLUMN: Family, friends want justice for Vernon teen

Up close and personal roots performance on Vernon stage

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents William Prince Nov. 29-30

B.C. co-ops relieved with Ottawa’s housing strategy

Federal government to have a new co-operative housing funding model in place by 2020

B.C. NDP referendum plan sparks legislature battle

David Eby says public will decide on proportional referendum

Hammy has been freed of his threads, a purple antler remains

The iconic Prince Rupert buck with a piece of hammock attached to his antlers was caught by COs

Inmate suing Okanagan Correctional over alleged assault

Inmate claims an officer grabbed him by the throat and threw him onto the bed

Indigenous hockey legend skates through Oliver

Multiple record-holder Reggie Leach attended an event honouring old Indigenous hockey players

Most Read