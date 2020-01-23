Last year’s bowling charity tournament raised over $28,000 for charity (File photo)

On the Lawn charity bowling tournament returns to Kelowna

40 teams are set to participate in tournament between July 23 and August 13

It’s almost time to take out those dusty bowling shoes for a good cause.

Elevation Outdoors has announced dates for its sixth annual “On the Lawn” charity bowling event in Kelowna.

Between July 23 and Aug. 13, event participants will be able to compete in a four-week lawn bowling tournament that will consist of an impressive 40 teams.

READ MORE: On the Lawn lawn bowling tournament raises over $28,000 for Kelowna-based charity

Proceeds from the event will help to provide 85 scholarships for underprivileged Okanagan youth. Over the past five years, the event has raised $100,000 for charity.

“In 2020, we will continue to build on our success from 2019 and are looking forward to another year of full programs,” said Elevation Outdoors Mike Green.

“(We will) continue breaking down the barriers that many in our community face and provide both full and partial scholarships, (which) creates opportunities our participants may not otherwise have.”

Team registration for the event starts on March 26 at 9 a.m. and for more information, you can visit the event organizer’s website.

Elevation Youth is an association that provides sport and outdoor programs for underprivileged youth in the Okanagan.

