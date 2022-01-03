Okanagan’s first baby girl of 2022 born in Vernon

Baby girl born Jan. 1 at Vernon Jubilee Hospital, first baby, and boy, born in Kelowna

The first baby of 2022 arrived just hours after the stroke of midnight, signalling a new year Jan. 1

A baby girl was born at 7:42 a.m. at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Out of respect for the family’s wishes, no further information is being released.

The little girl born in Vernon wasn’t the first baby to arrive in the Okanagan, but she is the first girl.

Grey Ron Allison was welcomed into the world by parents Molly Smith and Tyler Allison at 2:12 a.m. on New Year’s Day at Kelowna General Hospital.

No babies have yet been born in Penticton or Salmon Arm.

Provincewide, the very first baby born Jan. 1 was also a boy: born at 12:04 a.m. at the Victoria General Hospital to Shawna White and Ishmael Grimwood.

Vernon’s first baby of 2022 is one of approximately 40,000 babies expected to be born this year.

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 15, 2021, 40,333 babies were born in B.C. In 2020, 42,413 babies were born in the province.

Olivia is once again the front-runner for the most popular name for babies born last year in B.C.

Olivia is followed by Liam, Noah, Jack, Emma, Benjamin, Theodore, Oliver and Charlotte, according to the Vital Statistics Agency’s preliminary figures from Jan. 1 to Dec. 15, 2021.

