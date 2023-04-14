Okanagan Sikh Temple hosting Vaisakhi parade for first time since 2019

Happy Vaisakhi!
Friday, April 14 is the first day of the holiday celebrated by the Sikh community. Vaisakhi is the celebration of the spring harvest and in some areas, marks the Indian Solar New Year. Vaisakhi runs from April 14 to early May.
To celebrate the event, the Okanagan Sikh Temple will be holding a Vaisakhi parade on Saturday, April 29. It will be the first celebration of the event in Kelowna since the pandemic.
The parade will start at the temple located at 1111 Rutland Road North and begins at 11 a.m.
