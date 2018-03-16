Pixabay

Okanagan – Shuswap weekend weather

Plan your weekend better with a weather update from Black Press media

Environment Canada is calling for an uneventful weather weekend for the Okanagan and Shuswap.

RELATED: Heavy fog plagues region with flight delays and traffic issues

Sunny Friday skies will turn to rain this afternoon for the Central and North Okanagan, the high for the day will be 8 C.

In Penticton, expect clouds to roll in this afternoon; however, rain is not anticipated during the day. Temperatures will hover around 10 C in the South Okanagan.

To the north in the Shuswap, Environment Canada is forecasting rain in the late morning continuing into the evening, with a high of 8 C.

On Saturday, those in Salmon Arm can expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 9 C. Those showers are anticipated to continue into Sunday, tapering off in the evening.

RELATED: Heavy snowpacks may contribute to flooding

For the Okanagan, rain is forecast to continue on and off throughout out the day on Saturday and overnight — the high 9 degrees.

On Sunday the showers are forecast to end in the early morning turning to cloud, the high for the day 7 C.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feature Friday: Keeping Central Okanagan schools safe in a new era

Just Posted

Driver smashes into Kelowna business

It took out part of glass front door, but there were no injuries to driver or anyone inside.

Okanagan – Shuswap weekend weather

Plan your weekend better with a weather update from Black Press media

Accessibility committee focusing on infrastructure, transportation, health

Lake Country - The Access and Age-friendly Committee’s annual report will be presented Tuesday

Feature Friday: Keeping Central Okanagan schools safe in a new era

Safety threats posed to students and staff at Central Okanagan schools are rare events.

Unionized school support staff take financial hit

Ten-month employees lose money on two-week spring break

Carli’s Cultural Connections: Ukrainian dance in Kelowna

This video segment features the Dolyna Ukrainian Cultural Society dancers

B.C. pitches in for Vancouver-Seattle high-speed rail

John Horgan contributes $300,000 for business case study

Driver smashes into Kelowna business

It took out part of glass front door, but there were no injuries to driver or anyone inside.

Province invests $50M to save B.C.’s 34 Indigenous languages

Funds will go towards the preservation and revitalization of languages spoken by less than 6,000 people

B.C., three northwest U.S. states join forces on trade, addiction, environment

B.C. and the governors have also agreed to further strengthen cross-border trade relationships

$1.6B contract one of three awarded for Site C dam in northeastern B.C.

Government says as many as 1,600 workers by the peak of construction in 2021 will be hired

COLUMN: Why fans should continue watching the Canucks

After a tough season, Vancouver fans have promise for remaining 11 games

No experience needed: Princeton woman shoots and scores $5,000

A Princeton mom shoots and scores $5,000 and she didn’t even know how to hold a hockey stick

Protesters back at Kinder Morgan pipeline site, a day after court banned them

Demonstrators said they were outside the ‘injunction zone,’ and one chained herself to equipment

Most Read