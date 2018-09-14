Okanagan-Shuswap weekend weather

It is set to be a rainy weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap.

Environment Canada is forecasting showers across the region for the next three days.

Starting in the Shuswap on Friday expect a 60 per cent chance of showers and temperatures about 11 C.

While, thunderstorms are anticipated for the Okanagan and Similkameen with a high of 13 C.

On Saturday, rain will continue in the Shuswap and with highs about 14 C, much of the same weather pattern for Sunday.

In the Okanagan, more rain forecast throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures between 13 and 16 C.

For the Similkameen Valley, on Saturday it will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain and temperatures about 14 C. On Sunday, more rain and a daytime high of 12 C.

