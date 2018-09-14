Okanagan-Shuswap weekend weather

Environment Canada is forecasting rain all weekend long

It is set to be a rainy weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap.

Environment Canada is forecasting showers across the region for the next three days.

Starting in the Shuswap on Friday expect a 60 per cent chance of showers and temperatures about 11 C.

While, thunderstorms are anticipated for the Okanagan and Similkameen with a high of 13 C.

On Saturday, rain will continue in the Shuswap and with highs about 14 C, much of the same weather pattern for Sunday.

In the Okanagan, more rain forecast throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures between 13 and 16 C.

For the Similkameen Valley, on Saturday it will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain and temperatures about 14 C. On Sunday, more rain and a daytime high of 12 C.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
MyHealthPortal launches new mobile app

Just Posted

Get rid of old tires in Kelowna this weekend

Drop them off at Okanagan College Saturday, Sept. 15

Row housing development up for approval in Lake Country

A new development proposal will be brought to council Tuesday night

Rethinking how to care for B.C. seniors

B.C. Care Providers Association advocates ‘care hub’ services model

Care hubs to be discussed in Kelowna for seniors

Creating Communities of Care: Kelowna Forum is underway

Blood drive returns to Lake Country

The district’s third blood clinic will be held at Winfield Memorial Hall

Okanagan-Shuswap weekend weather

Environment Canada is forecasting rain all weekend long

Premier calls for ideas for protecting against B.C. floods, wildfires

John Horgan promotes voting reform to B.C. municipal leaders

Feds spend $117M to restore rail service to Churchill, MB

The rail line is the only land link to the subarctic town of 900 people, and was washed out by heavy flooding in 2017

VW to stop making iconic Beetle next summer

The Beetle was introduced in Germany in 1938 and came to the U.S. 11 years later

MyHealthPortal launches new mobile app

Available for Appleand Android mobile devices in App or GooglePlay stores

Kamloops RCMP cuff four in motel room after alleged assault; firearms seized

Two men and two women tried to leave, but were taken into custody by Kamloops RCMP

Police recover some of the stolen wigs intended for children with cancer

Vancouver police say no arrests have been made at this time, still hope to recover rest of the wigs

B.C. teacher suspended for suggesting student would be a ‘good prostitute’

Peace River South teacher Gadagboe Koffie Assigbe was teaching social studies in the region

B.C.’s local politicians vote to keep fossil fuel efforts local

UBCM endorses electric cars, not writing to oil companies

Most Read