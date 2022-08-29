Okanagan School for the Arts auditioning singers

OSA is producing a fully-staged musical using existing songs and an original script

Okanagan School of the Arts is looking for singers for their new production. (Photo/OSA)

The Okanagan School of the Arts (OSA) is recruiting cast members for its musical theatre group.

Showtime! provides an outlet and training ground for adult amateur performers, with a fully-staged musical using existing songs and an original script.

Rehearsals start Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. and will continue weekly in preparation for December performances.

OSA was founded in 1960 and is one of the longest-running schools of its kind in Canada.

For more information email info@osarts.ca or call 778-718-5757.

READ MORE: Kelowna traffic may slow down as music festival moves into town

READ MORE: Kelowna council candidates meet the community at Imagine Pandosy festival

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ArtsArts and cultureArts and EntertainmentKelowna